Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,267 Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 134,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 58.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 290,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

UGP stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.