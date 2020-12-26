bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ING Group raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of BPOSY stock remained flat at $$10.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

