Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $192,233.05 and $2,572.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00306845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

BNTY is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.