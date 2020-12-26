BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.
Shares of DHF stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.18.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
