Blue Star Capital plc (BLU.L) (LON:BLU) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Blue Star Capital plc (BLU.L) (LON:BLU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Blue Star Capital plc (BLU.L) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 12,529,021 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and esports, payments and technology with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

