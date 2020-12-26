Blockstack Hits Market Capitalization of $220.34 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $220.34 million and $3.57 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00042379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00033210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00291710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 945,757,398 coins and its circulating supply is 711,834,032 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

Blockstack Coin Trading

