BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $95.62 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

