BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,254 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,590,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,761,000 after buying an additional 329,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.50%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

