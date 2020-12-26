BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,824 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 235.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,600. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.