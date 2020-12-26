BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORTX. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

