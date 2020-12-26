BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 134.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $259,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORTX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ORTX opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

