BlackRock Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEP. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 31.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEP. BidaskClub cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

