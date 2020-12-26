BlackRock Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.53 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

