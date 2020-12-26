BlackRock Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.45% of J. Alexander’s worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of J. Alexander’s in the second quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. Alexander’s in the second quarter worth $328,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 11.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. Alexander’s by 73.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JAX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.46. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.17). J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

About J. Alexander's

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

