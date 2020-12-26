BlackRock Inc. Acquires 11,477 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 104.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE KEP opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

