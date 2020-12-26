BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 572.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 97,645 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

In other BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.