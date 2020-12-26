BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.57.

BJRI stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.59 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

