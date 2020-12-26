Bitcore 1-Day Volume Hits $194.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Bitcore has a market cap of $2.76 million and $194.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,872.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.97 or 0.02485151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00506024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.01249360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00637586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00256066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00022280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,493,934 coins and its circulating supply is 17,992,975 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.