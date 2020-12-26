Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $165.81 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $548.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $165.81 or 0.00667679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, Hotbit and Bitrue.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00134752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00164097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00351665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00096069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00059842 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,607,445 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Huobi, Bibox, Coinbit, Coinsquare, WazirX, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bit-Z, FCoin, CoinBene, Binance, Kraken, DragonEX, Bitrue, Bithumb, Indodax, Hotbit, Bitkub, CoinZest, Upbit, OKEx, Bitfinex, YoBit, BX Thailand, MBAex, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Poloniex, HitBTC, IDAX, Bittrex, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, SouthXchange, Korbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

