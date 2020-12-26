Bitcoin Rhodium 1-Day Volume Tops $25,228.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00009285 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $25,228.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00069366 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,308,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,228,352 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.