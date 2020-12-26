Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Capitalization of $860,270.13 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $860,270.13 and $2,845.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00040953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00284214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015179 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.