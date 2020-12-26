Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0001 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $935,378.93 and approximately $3,646.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00046446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00314640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

