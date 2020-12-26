Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 9%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price was down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 14,085,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,195,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNGO. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

