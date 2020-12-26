bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMXMF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. bioMérieux currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

bioMérieux stock opened at $141.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.71. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $85.70 and a twelve month high of $170.55. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.26.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

