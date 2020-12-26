BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $3.48. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 139,648 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.