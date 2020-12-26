Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $922.27 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $818.40 million and approximately $922.27 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00041173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00286425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015184 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

