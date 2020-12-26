BidaskClub Upgrades Yext (NYSE:YEXT) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

YEXT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 28,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $477,453.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,938,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,979,309.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,923. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

