BidaskClub Upgrades Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $1,297,705.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,058.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,191 shares of company stock worth $26,741,598. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $12,488,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $12,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

