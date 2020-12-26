BidaskClub Upgrades CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) to “Hold”

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNX. Raymond James upped their price target on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 285,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.