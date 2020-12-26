BidaskClub Lowers Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UBX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.46.

UBX stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 615.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 30,350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

