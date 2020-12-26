BidaskClub Lowers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $340,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 15.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

