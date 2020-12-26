BidaskClub Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.15.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.