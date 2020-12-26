BidaskClub Lowers Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

