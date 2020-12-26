BidaskClub Lowers Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OBNK has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

OBNK opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

