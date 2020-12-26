BidaskClub Lowers Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.86 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 9.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Landec by 1.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 363,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the third quarter worth $2,898,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

