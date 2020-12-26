BidaskClub Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTBK. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 145,450 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 170.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 464,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.