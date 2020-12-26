BidaskClub Lowers Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after buying an additional 2,541,778 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 193,910 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,054,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 1,460,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

