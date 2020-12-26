BidaskClub Lowers Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $79.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

