BidaskClub Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti began coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DMC Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $650.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.84, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 17.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 30.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

