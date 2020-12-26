BidaskClub Lowers Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of CPRX opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 955,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 474,984 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

