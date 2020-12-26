BidaskClub Lowers Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Arcos Dorados from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 72.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

