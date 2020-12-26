BidaskClub Downgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.46.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $294.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.15. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after buying an additional 348,328 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

