BidaskClub Downgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.12.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

