BidaskClub Downgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insmed stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after buying an additional 1,467,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after buying an additional 959,588 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 191.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,718,000 after buying an additional 1,567,605 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 498.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 1,122,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 28.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,106,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 245,920 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

