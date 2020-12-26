BidaskClub Downgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of CVGW opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

