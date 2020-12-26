BH Macro Limited GBP (BHMG.L) (LON:BHMG) Trading Up 0.6%

BH Macro Limited GBP (BHMG.L) (LON:BHMG)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,480.86 ($45.48) and last traded at GBX 3,470 ($45.34). Approximately 11,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,450 ($45.07).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,517.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,506.26. The firm has a market cap of £520.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.30.

About BH Macro Limited GBP (BHMG.L) (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the Master Fund), which is an open-ended investment company. The Master Fund is a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

