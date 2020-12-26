BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (HSU.TO) (TSE:HSU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (HSU.TO) (TSE:HSU) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$39.63 and last traded at C$39.63. Approximately 48,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 417,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.50.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (HSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (HSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.