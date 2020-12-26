Beowulf (BWF) Reaches Market Cap of $10.14 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $18,134.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00135922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00667204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00165521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00354399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00097251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

