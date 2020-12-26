Belen Romana Garcia Acquires 2,068 Shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,068 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

On Monday, September 28th, Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,324 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £6,786.08 ($8,866.06).

LON AV opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.76) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.97. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 369.82 ($4.83).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

