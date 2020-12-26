Beer Money 1-Day Volume Tops $34,838.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $511,457.88 and $34,838.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

